E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

What do the lockdown changes mean? Your questions answered

PUBLISHED: 19:15 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 10 May 2020

All of your questions about the new lockdown measures brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All of your questions about the new lockdown measures brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A number of ‘gradual changes’ to the current coronavirus measures have been announced by Boris Johnson, but the Prime Minister said that there will be no immediate end to the lockdown.

People will have new freedoms as of next week, allowing further access to the outdoors and to work.

However, some say the new government stance of “stay alert” rather than the slogan “stay at home” is unclear.

• Can I do more than one form of exercise a day?

From Wednesday the public will be encouraged to take “more and even unlimited” exercise, according to the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson also announced that the public will now be able to drive to other destinations for their exercise meaning locals will now be able to make use of seaside towns along the coast.

• Can I sunbathe?

Yes. People will be allowed to sit in the sun in their local parks, but you must only do so with members of your own household and remain socially distanced from others.

• Can I go back to work?

Mr Johnson announced that those who cannot work from home should be encouraged to resume their roles.

The Prime Minister said that people who fit the category should be “actively encouraged” to get back to work in a bid to limit the economic damaged caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He listed construction and manufacturing employees as examples of people who should get back to work.

He also said that the government would set out guidance for employers to make workplaces “Covid secure”.

• Can I use public transport?

When discussing the more relaxed work restrictions, Boris Johnson added that he wants those needing to work to stay safe, offering a warning over the use of public transport.

He said people should “avoid public transport if at all possible” because maintaining social distancing guidelines will be difficult and capacity limited.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Saturday that even with England’s public transport network running at full capacity it could only safely cater for 10% of the usual passenger load with the two-metre social distancing rule in place.

• What happens if I break social distancing rules?

If you break the rules, you can be fined and Boris Johnson announced that punishments could be more severe form Monday.

He said that the fines in place to discourage members of the public from breaking the rules will be increased in the wake of the press conference.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What do the lockdown changes mean? Your questions answered

All of your questions about the new lockdown measures brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

PM announces lockdown changes – but faces claims the ‘stay alert’ message is unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: PA Video/Downing Street Pool/PA Wire

Man shot in the chest near Suffolk business park

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Need help bringing your foodie business online? Here’s how you can set up hassle-free online ordering

The Magellan food ordering system is user-friendly and easy to use
Drive 24