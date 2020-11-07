50 pub quiz questions to test on friends and family

The second coronavirus lockdown is upon us – and with darker evenings on the horizon, here are 50 pub quiz questions to get your teeth into.

Answers are at the bottom of this article.

Questions:

Round 1 – News

1. How old is US presidential nominee Joe Biden?

2. Johnny Depp has been forced to step down from which movie franchise?

3. What date is the second national lockdown due to finish?

4. Who did a BBC News presenter bring back from the dead this week?

5. Which lovable children’s book character turned 100 this week?

6. A train that crashed in Holland was saved by what?

7. An Australian man claims he was saved from a fire at his home by what?

8. Which British TV star died this week, aged 93?

9. Students at which UK university pulled down a fence erected ahead of England’s new coronavirus lockdown?

10. House star Hugh Laurie is set to star in an TV adaptation of which author’s rodent-themed children’s novel? Bonus point if you can name the book.

Round 2 – TV and Film (belated Halloween special)

1. What are the names of the two children in Netflix’s Haunting of Bly Manor?

2. How old is Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror-thriller Psycho?

3. What is the worst horror film of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes?

4. What was the first horror film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar?

5. Jaws originally ended like which 19th century novel?

6. Marshall Teller is the protagonist of which 1990s horror show?

7. What is the highest grossing horror movie of all time?

8. Which sci-fi series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins?

9. What does E.T. stand for?

10. How many people are left alive at the end of The Thing (1982)? Bonus point if you can name them

Round 3 – Sport

1. How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open?

2. Where were the summer Olympics held in 1992?

3. What is the national sport of Japan?

4. What is the oldest golf club in England?

5. Which kind of horse is able to compete in the 1,000 Guineas?

6. Which League One team are nicknamed the Chairboys?

7. In what year were Leeds relegated from the Premier League?

8. How many Grand Slam doubles titles have sisters Serena and Venus Williams won?

9. Where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to be held?

10. How many football clubs have played in every single Premier League season?

Round 4 – History (Suffolk special)

1. Which micronation has had a postal address in Ipswich since 1967?

2. In the 19th century, silk weavers migrated from Suffolk to which popular market in London?

3. Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England at which Suffolk castle in 1553?

4. What was Suffolk represented by in parliament from 1290?

5. The Sea Venture, flagship of the Virginia Company, is believed to have been built in which Suffolk town?

6. What is Suffolk’s oldest town?

7. In what year was Helmingham Hall built?

8. What does the word ‘Suffolk’ actually mean?

9. In what year was Suffolk recognised as being distinct from Norfolk?

10. Name the three most famous Norman castles in Suffolk

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. What is Brad Pitt’s real name?

2. What is astraphobia?

3. Where is Corona beer’s home country?

4. Which talk-show host is a radio personality in Grand Theft Auto?

5. How many hearts do octopuses have?

6. What is the name of the headteacher in Roald Dahl’s Matilda?

7. Where was Donald Trump born?

8. What is the oldest London underground station? Bonus point if you know when it was built.

9. What is the third most expensive property on a Monopoly board? Bonus point if you know how much it costs.

10. What are the names of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children? Bonus point if you can name them all.

Answers:

Round 1 – News

1. 77

2. Fantastic Beasts

3. December 2

4. Margaret Thatcher

5. Rupert the Bear

6. A whale’s tail (yes, really)

7. His pet parrot

8. Geoffrey Palmer

9. University of Manchester

10. Terry Pratchett

Round 2 – TV and Film (belated Halloween special)

1. Flora and Miles

2. 60 (out 1960)

3. One Missed Call

4. The Exorcist

5. Moby Dick

6. Eerie, Indiana

7. IT

8. Stranger Things

9. Extra Terrestrial

10. Two (bonus point for Childs and MacReady)

Round 3 – Sport

1. 12

2. Barcelona

3. Sumo wrestling

4. Royal Blackheath in Kent

5. Three-year-old horses

6. Wycombe

7. 2004

8. 14

9. France

10. Six – bonus point if you can name them (Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton)

Round 4 – History (Suffolk special)

1. Sealand (principality of)

2. Spitalfields

3. Framlingham

4. Two knights

5. Aldeburgh

6. Ipswich

7. 1510

8. Southern folk

9. 1086

10. Framlingham, Orford and Eye

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. William Bradley Pitt

2. Fear of thunder and lightning

3. Mexico

4. Laslow Jones

5. Three

6. Miss Trunchbull

7. New York

8. Paddington, which opened in 1863

9. Oxford Street, M300

10. North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm