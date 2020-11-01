‘We must work together’ – Second home owners urged not to visit Suffolk coast in lockdown

Southwold councillor David Beavan, said "we must work together" and follow the new lockdown rules to help combat the spread of Covid-19. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Southwold councillor is urging people to “knuckle down” and follow the new measures after many people escaped to their second homes during the first lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Southwold Pier, where many people flocked to their second homes during the first lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Southwold Pier, where many people flocked to their second homes during the first lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From Thursday, people will be advised to stay home to protect the NHS under new lockdown restrictions and are being told to avoid travelling in or out of their local area.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the latest lockdown rules

This includes overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences, such as visiting a second home, which saw hundreds flock to Suffolk’s seaside towns this summer.

David Beavan, who represents Southwold on East Suffolk Council, said he hopes people will “knuckle down” and follow the lockdown rules.

He said it was essential that as a nation we come together to help slow the spread of the disease to avoid further tragedies.

“I think people are quite clear that they should not be visiting second homes in lockdown,” he said.

“Unless we all stick together this is not going to work, so we need to make sure everyone gets the message.

“We must reenforce that one person can make a big difference, and they will only be endangering the lives of others.”

Concerns were raised during the first lockdown that the town had seen an increasing number of people visiting or arriving at their second homes. This led to fears that the town’s elderly population could come into contact with the virus.

Two bright yellow banners, measuring about 12ft long, were commissioned and placed at the Town Hall and on the A12, warning second home owners to stay away.

The banners were however taken down after the town returned to being much quieter, with Mr Beavan saying at the time that they had “served their purpose”.

MORE: Provocative banners tell second-home owners to stay away from Suffolk coast

Speaking of the new lockdown, Mr Beavan said: “We must concentrate on making this work for the next four weeks and not think ahead hypothetically about the situation at Christmas.

“It is the case of everyone working together, even though it may not be the best plan, we have got to go with it.

“Southwold has done quite well out of second homes this summer, but now is the time to take this seriously otherwise people will die. We must work together.”