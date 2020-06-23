Lockdown: What is changing on July 4?
PUBLISHED: 14:09 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 23 June 2020
The rules of lockdown are changing on July 4 – what will be different next month?
Boris Johnson has announced an easing of lockdown restrictions across England, to take effect from July 4.
As well as several changes in the rules, the legislation in place since March 23 is now being downgraded to ‘government advice’, with Mr Johnson asking people to use their common sense in social situations. Here are the key points:
Social distancing
The two-metre social distancing rule can now be relaxed and replaced with a ‘one-metre plus’ rule.
This means the government are asking the public to keep apart but also wear face coverings, sit people side-to-side rather than face-to-face to reduce transmission and increased use of hand sanitiser.
Indoor gatherings
Indoor gatherings of any two households will now be allowed, no matter how many people.
People will be able to visit someone’s house for dinner, for children to stay with grandparents or for couples to reunite overnight. However, the ‘one-metre plus’ advice still applies in indoor settings.
Pubs and restaurants
Restaurants, cafes, workplace canteens, bingo halls, social clubs, bars, pubs and cinemas can reopen.
More entertainment and services opening
Hair salons and barbers can reopen, with staff asked to wear visors.
Places of worship, libraries and community centres will be allowed to reopen.
Museums, galleries, theatres and concert halls can reopen but not for live performances.
Hotels and holiday accommodation
Many venues and businesses will be allowed to reopen, as long as they are “Covid-secure”, for example by maintaining social distancing.
Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses can all reopen on July 4.
Shared facilities must be regularly cleaned, such as campsite showers.
Tourist destinations and local attractions
Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities can reopen.
Amusement arcades and outdoor skating rinks can also open up.
Social clubs, model villages and indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres, and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction, can reopen.
Which buildings will remain closed?
But some venues must stay shut, including nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks and indoor play areas including soft play.
Spas, nail bars and beauty salons must also stay closed for now, as well as massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.
Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues, must stay closed.
Swimming pools and water parks will stay closed.
Exhibition or conference centres that are to be used for exhibitions or conferences must also stay closed.
