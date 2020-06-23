Lockdown: What is changing on July 4?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced changed to lockdown from July 4 - how does that affect your next trip to the pub? Picture: Adam Smyth/Greene King /PA Wire

The rules of lockdown are changing on July 4 – what will be different next month?

The nation has spen almost three months under lockdown so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The nation has spen almost three months under lockdown so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boris Johnson has announced an easing of lockdown restrictions across England, to take effect from July 4.

As well as several changes in the rules, the legislation in place since March 23 is now being downgraded to ‘government advice’, with Mr Johnson asking people to use their common sense in social situations. Here are the key points:

Social distancing

The two-metre social distancing rule can now be relaxed and replaced with a ‘one-metre plus’ rule.

After being allowed to see family and friends at the beach, from July 4 you will be allowed to visit each other in your own homes, with advice to stay one metre apart where possible Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN After being allowed to see family and friends at the beach, from July 4 you will be allowed to visit each other in your own homes, with advice to stay one metre apart where possible Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This means the government are asking the public to keep apart but also wear face coverings, sit people side-to-side rather than face-to-face to reduce transmission and increased use of hand sanitiser.

Indoor gatherings

Indoor gatherings of any two households will now be allowed, no matter how many people.

People will be able to visit someone’s house for dinner, for children to stay with grandparents or for couples to reunite overnight. However, the ‘one-metre plus’ advice still applies in indoor settings.

Ipswich town centre will reopen further on July 4 with the return of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich town centre will reopen further on July 4 with the return of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pubs and restaurants

Restaurants, cafes, workplace canteens, bingo halls, social clubs, bars, pubs and cinemas can reopen.

More entertainment and services opening

A social distance of at least one metre should be kept from people from other households Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire A social distance of at least one metre should be kept from people from other households Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hair salons and barbers can reopen, with staff asked to wear visors.

Places of worship, libraries and community centres will be allowed to reopen.

Museums, galleries, theatres and concert halls can reopen but not for live performances.

Hotels and holiday accommodation

On July 4 hair salons will open for the first time since March Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire On July 4 hair salons will open for the first time since March Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Many venues and businesses will be allowed to reopen, as long as they are “Covid-secure”, for example by maintaining social distancing.

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses can all reopen on July 4.

Shared facilities must be regularly cleaned, such as campsite showers.

Tourist destinations and local attractions

Pubs will look very different when they reopen on July 4, with staff cleaning more regularly, more space between patrons and masks and visors a common sight Picture: Adam Smyth/Greene King /PA Wire Pubs will look very different when they reopen on July 4, with staff cleaning more regularly, more space between patrons and masks and visors a common sight Picture: Adam Smyth/Greene King /PA Wire

Outdoor playgrounds, outdoor gyms, funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities can reopen.

Amusement arcades and outdoor skating rinks can also open up.

Social clubs, model villages and indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres, and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction, can reopen.

Which buildings will remain closed?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all of the measures being introduced from July 4 can be changed or withdrawn if lives are at risk Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all of the measures being introduced from July 4 can be changed or withdrawn if lives are at risk Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

But some venues must stay shut, including nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor skating rinks and indoor play areas including soft play.

Spas, nail bars and beauty salons must also stay closed for now, as well as massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.

Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues, must stay closed.

Swimming pools and water parks will stay closed.

Exhibition or conference centres that are to be used for exhibitions or conferences must also stay closed.