What does Suffolk look like on lockdown?

The Orwell Bridge is usually busy with cars and lorries throughout the day, but not during the lockdown. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The Orwell Bridge is usually flooded with traffic but today it’s a different story as Suffolk goes into lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The approach to the Orwell Bridge in lockdown. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The approach to the Orwell Bridge in lockdown. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson made history last night when he warned the nation to stay at home to stop loved ones dying due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic – which has already killed 335 people in the country.

Mr Johnson said the world is now seeing the “devastating effect of the invisible killer” and urged people to take this seriously.

The announcement came after hundreds of people ignored government advice to self-isolate, with crowds visiting parks, beaches and other open spaces across Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend.

But today it is a very different story.

The A14 at Claydon had just a couple of vehicles on the road. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The A14 at Claydon had just a couple of vehicles on the road. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Snapshots from the traffic cameras along the A14 at lunchtime show that the county has become eerily quiet – with many people finally listening to the PM’s instructions and staying at home.

People have been ordered to only leave the house for basic food shopping, exercise once a day and essential travel to and from work.

The A14, and in particular the Orwell Bridge, appeared to be unusually quiet – but still more can be done to help aid social distancing and “flatten the curve” of the fast developing virus here in the UK.

Despite the roads being pretty clear throughout the day, shoppers continued to line-up outside supermarkets across the county in the early hours, ignoring advice not to stock-pile.

This part of the A14 near Trimley was quite busy with lorries - but the volume of vehicles on the road was very little compared to normal. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK This part of the A14 near Trimley was quite busy with lorries - but the volume of vehicles on the road was very little compared to normal. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Some shops even seemed “like a normal shopping day” because of the amount of people getting supplies.

The unusually quiet roads across Ipswich and Suffolk as a whole begs the question of whether more people should work from home in the future to help reduce our carbon footprint.

Do you think a move to working from home could be a good outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This part of the A14 which connects to Trimley is usually full of vehicles. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK This part of the A14 which connects to Trimley is usually full of vehicles. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The Sproughton junction of the A14, between junctions 53 and 54, was relatively quiet following the lockdown announcement, Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The Sproughton junction of the A14, between junctions 53 and 54, was relatively quiet following the lockdown announcement, Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 which leads to the Seven Hills roundabout outside Ipswich had just one lorry on the road. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The A14 which leads to the Seven Hills roundabout outside Ipswich had just one lorry on the road. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The slip road which connects the A14 to the A12 at Copdock Interchange. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The slip road which connects the A14 to the A12 at Copdock Interchange. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

The A14 at Whitehouse, Ipswich, had a few lorries on the road this afternoon. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK The A14 at Whitehouse, Ipswich, had a few lorries on the road this afternoon. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK