Man stabbed in alleyway attack

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 15 December 2019

The incident took place in an alleyway in Lodge Close, Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have stepped up stop and search powers to seize weapons from people in Clacton after a man was confronted by a group in an alleyway and stabbed.

The shocking incident is said to be the latest where knives and weapons have reportedly been seen in the coastal town over the past week.

Essex Police said a man aged in his 40s was approached by four men as he walked through an alley in Lodge Close shortly before 8pm on Saturday, December 14.

One of the men demanded the victim hand over an item before producing a knife.

The victim was assaulted and had his bike stolen.

Officers have now imposed a Section 60 Order, which gives police in uniform the power to stop and search anyone - even if they do not have any reason to suspect someone might be carrying a weapon.

The law, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, is designed specifically to prevent and detect the carrying of dangerous instruments or offensive weapons.

The order, imposed at 11pm on Saturday, will last for 24 hours.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, District Commander for Tendring, said: "A Section 60 Authority is an effective tool to help officers disrupt crime, keep you safe, and take weapons off the street.

"It not only allows officers to search for items or weapons which can be dangerous, but also acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking of carrying them."

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or have any other information about the Lodge Close incident, call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/197388/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

