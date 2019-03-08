Sunshine and Showers

Family carers in Ipswich to be given support in their home and garden

PUBLISHED: 18:05 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 26 April 2019

Suffolk not-for-profit organisation Lofty Heights has announced a new scheme to help carers in the county with practical housework. Pictures: LOFTY HEIGHTS CIC

Suffolk not-for-profit organisation Lofty Heights has announced a new scheme to help carers in the county with practical housework. Pictures: LOFTY HEIGHTS CIC

Archant

A local not-for-profit company has announced a new scheme to help family carers in their home and garden.

The Breathing Space project, run by Lofty Heights CIC, will provide practical assistance to carers to help improve their mental health.

Services will include loft and shed clear outs, deep cleans and restoring bedrooms.

Founder Olive Quinton said carers are often made to feel down by being unable to complete certain tasks, which can lead to depression.

She added: “Family carers have told us that when they are no longer able to keep on top of small jobs around the home and garden or jobs that were taken care of by their partner now receiving care.

“Becoming a family carer has major financial implications that significantly impacts on an individual's physical and mental wellbeing.”

Those who know carers in need of a helping hand are asked to contact the organisation on 01473 345301.

