10-year-old Logan joins community wardens team

Logan has been helping the Sudbury Community Wardens deliver food parcels to vulnerable people isolating during the quarantine.

A 10-year-old decided to accompany his dad to work as one of Sudbury’s Community Wardens - to help break the boredom of the Covid-19 lockdown.

10-year-old Logan has been out and about in Sudbury but still adhering to the government guidelines regarding hygiene and social distancing.

The Sudbury Community Wardens team has been busier than ever during the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the town in tip-top condition and helping vulnerable people who have been isolating with food and essential shopping deliveries.

So when Logan Smith, son of community warden supervisor Bradley Smith, offered to lend a hand - in a socially distanced way, of course - the team was only too happy to take him up on the offer.

Mr Smith said: “He was getting so bored at home, so I thought why not take him to work with me and give him some real life experience?

“We can all pick a book up about measurements and mathematics and read it but it’s not until you put it into practice that you really learn it, so I’m trying to teach him practical life skills

Logan Smith had become so bored during lockdown that his dad Bradley, a supervisor for Sudbury Community Wardens, took him to work with him.

“He’s learning about social distancing and has a better understanding now of what’s going on. He’s gaining more awareness by actually doing it rather than just reading or hearing about it.

“With risk assessments we have to be careful but we are adhering to all safety measures and and he’s doing really well.

“It’s nice that they can take part in our little projects with us and they’re no more at risk than they are being at home with us.”

Logan has also been helping to implement social distancing measures around the town.

Logan attends Pot Kiln Primary School in Great Cornard, where he had the full support of deputy headteacher Fiona Lock for going to work with his father to learn life skills.

She said: “Learning happens everywhere and this type of learning gives meaning and relevance to the ideas taught in school.”

Although Logan has found the early mornings exhausting, he has loved going to work with his dad.

He said: “I’m enjoying it. It’s better than school, definitely - I’d rather stay working with my dad than go back to school.

Sudbury Community Wardens have proved invaluable around the town and have been busier than ever ensuring the community is safe and looked after.

“I want to be a community warden just like him when I grow up.”