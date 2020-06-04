E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

10-year-old Logan joins community wardens team

PUBLISHED: 12:08 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 04 June 2020

Logan has been helping the Sudbury Community Wardens deliver food parcels to vulnerable people isolating during the quarantine. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Logan has been helping the Sudbury Community Wardens deliver food parcels to vulnerable people isolating during the quarantine. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Archant

A 10-year-old decided to accompany his dad to work as one of Sudbury’s Community Wardens - to help break the boredom of the Covid-19 lockdown.

10-year-old Logan has been out and about in Sudbury but still adhering to the government guidelines regarding hygiene and social distancing. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH10-year-old Logan has been out and about in Sudbury but still adhering to the government guidelines regarding hygiene and social distancing. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

The Sudbury Community Wardens team has been busier than ever during the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the town in tip-top condition and helping vulnerable people who have been isolating with food and essential shopping deliveries.

So when Logan Smith, son of community warden supervisor Bradley Smith, offered to lend a hand - in a socially distanced way, of course - the team was only too happy to take him up on the offer.

Mr Smith said: “He was getting so bored at home, so I thought why not take him to work with me and give him some real life experience?

“We can all pick a book up about measurements and mathematics and read it but it’s not until you put it into practice that you really learn it, so I’m trying to teach him practical life skills

Logan Smith had become so bored during lockdown that his dad Bradley, a supervisor for Sudbury Community Wardens, took him to work with him. Picture: BRADLEY SMITHLogan Smith had become so bored during lockdown that his dad Bradley, a supervisor for Sudbury Community Wardens, took him to work with him. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

“He’s learning about social distancing and has a better understanding now of what’s going on. He’s gaining more awareness by actually doing it rather than just reading or hearing about it.

You may also want to watch:

“With risk assessments we have to be careful but we are adhering to all safety measures and and he’s doing really well.

“It’s nice that they can take part in our little projects with us and they’re no more at risk than they are being at home with us.”

Logan has also been helping to implement social distancing measures around the town. Picture: BRADLEY SMITHLogan has also been helping to implement social distancing measures around the town. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

Logan attends Pot Kiln Primary School in Great Cornard, where he had the full support of deputy headteacher Fiona Lock for going to work with his father to learn life skills.

She said: “Learning happens everywhere and this type of learning gives meaning and relevance to the ideas taught in school.”

Although Logan has found the early mornings exhausting, he has loved going to work with his dad.

He said: “I’m enjoying it. It’s better than school, definitely - I’d rather stay working with my dad than go back to school.

Sudbury Community Wardens have proved invaluable around the town and have been busier than ever ensuring the community is safe and looked after. Picture: BRADLEY SMITHSudbury Community Wardens have proved invaluable around the town and have been busier than ever ensuring the community is safe and looked after. Picture: BRADLEY SMITH

“I want to be a community warden just like him when I grow up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Public libraries set to reopen by July

Bruce Leeke is chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
Drive 24