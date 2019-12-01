E-edition Read the EADT online edition
London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt had been working at Suffolk jail

PUBLISHED: 08:22 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 01 December 2019

Jack Merritt has been named as the first victim of the London Bridge terror attack Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Jack Merritt has been named as the first victim of the London Bridge terror attack Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Suffolk lawyers have paid tribute to Jack Merritt, the 25-year-old victim of the London Bridge terror attack, who had worked on a project at one of the county's prisons.

Tributes have flooded in for the University of Cambridge graduate, who was stabbed to death in Friday's attack.

Solicitor Audrey Ludwig, of the Suffolk Law Centre, joined barrister Tim Storrie in paying tribute to the law and criminology graduate - tweeting that she "admired his work hugely".

"I knew Jack although only over the last 12 months as we discussed possible collaboration," she wrote.

"I visited one of his prison projects and his deep commitment to prisoner education and rehabilitation was deeply impressive. I send condolences to his family, colleagues and the prisoners group.

Audrey Ludwig, of Suffolk Law Centre, has paid tribute to the 25-year-old Picture: ISCREAudrey Ludwig, of Suffolk Law Centre, has paid tribute to the 25-year-old Picture: ISCRE

"I did not know Jack for long, but admired his work hugely."

Mr Storrie, who met Mr Merritt at HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk, said: "His open heartedness, his drive and his faith in the redemption of prisoners through education shone out."

Joshua Rozenberg, a BBC journalist who previously trained as a lawyer, interviewed Mr Merritt in February while he was working with Learning Together at the Suffolk prison.

Mr Rozenberg described him as "a fine young man, dedicated to improving people's lives".

Jack Merritt attended a Learning Together session at Warren Hill, in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTJack Merritt attended a Learning Together session at Warren Hill, in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Merritt was interviewed with prisoners and students during a law lesson.

During the Learning Together session, students from Angela Ruskin University and Cambridge University worked with prisoners.

Mr Merritt's father David said he was a "beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog".

