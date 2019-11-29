Police confirm one man shot in 'major' incident on London Bridge

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

A man has been shot by police after a number of people were injured in a knife incident near London Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing near the bridge in central London shortly before 2pm today.

They are treating he incident "as though it is terror-related".

Social media footage showed armed officers with weapons poised, with loud bangs believed to be gunshots heard.

The London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident.

A Metropolitan police statement said a man has been detained.

It continued: "We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

Details of the extent of any injuries have not yet been made available.

Home Secretary and Conservative candidate for Witham, Priti Patel, said: "Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice."

There is no indication of disruption to train services between Suffolk and the capital, although National Rail has confirmed trains will not be stopping at London Bridge Station.

A statement from the public transport association said: "Because of an on-going police incident at London Bridge, NO trains will be stopping at the station.

"Trains will run through, but will not stop to release the doors. For your safety, please do not operate the alarms and try to alight the trains at London Bridge."

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.