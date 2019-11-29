E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Police confirm one man shot in 'major' incident on London Bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:04 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 29 November 2019

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

A man has been shot by police after a number of people were injured in a knife incident near London Bridge.

Police were called to the scene of the stabbing near the bridge in central London shortly before 2pm today.

They are treating he incident "as though it is terror-related".

Social media footage showed armed officers with weapons poised, with loud bangs believed to be gunshots heard.

The London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident.

A Metropolitan police statement said a man has been detained.

It continued: "We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow."

Details of the extent of any injuries have not yet been made available.

Home Secretary and Conservative candidate for Witham, Priti Patel, said: "Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice."

There is no indication of disruption to train services between Suffolk and the capital, although National Rail has confirmed trains will not be stopping at London Bridge Station.

A statement from the public transport association said: "Because of an on-going police incident at London Bridge, NO trains will be stopping at the station.

"Trains will run through, but will not stop to release the doors. For your safety, please do not operate the alarms and try to alight the trains at London Bridge."

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eye witness from Suffolk describes scenes following London Bridge attack

Police on Gracechurch Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR

Police confirm one man shot in ‘major’ incident on London Bridge

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert unsure if he will use transfer market to cover Vincent-Young injury... but rules out move for former Blue Ward

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX

In pictures: Ipswich children’s amazing art made from recycled waste

Children at St Pancras Primary School in Ipswich made artwork of endangered animals from recycled materials. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists