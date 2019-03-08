Woman from London jailed for dealing drugs outside Suffolk McDonald’s

A young woman who came to Suffolk from London to deal drugs has been jailed for 42 months.

Tillie-mae Townsend was arrested in Bury St Edmunds after police officers saw her and a man hand something to a man outside a McDonald’s restaurant, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Townsend was approached by police officers, she claimed she was 15 and had unsuccessfully tried to run off, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

She admitted having drugs in her possession and in her coat pocket officers found nine wraps of heroin and 25 wraps of heroin.

A knife was also found in her bag and £335 cash.

Townsend, 22, of Arbuthnot Road, Lewisham, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a knife.

She also admitted being in breach of a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Salam Lalani, for Townsend, said her client was young and vulnerable and had been exploited.

“She is sorry for what she has done,” said Miss Lalani.