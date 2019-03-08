Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman from London jailed for dealing drugs outside Suffolk McDonald’s

PUBLISHED: 05:40 21 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A young woman who came to Suffolk from London to deal drugs has been jailed for 42 months.

Tillie-mae Townsend was arrested in Bury St Edmunds after police officers saw her and a man hand something to a man outside a McDonald’s restaurant, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Townsend was approached by police officers, she claimed she was 15 and had unsuccessfully tried to run off, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

She admitted having drugs in her possession and in her coat pocket officers found nine wraps of heroin and 25 wraps of heroin.

A knife was also found in her bag and £335 cash.

Townsend, 22, of Arbuthnot Road, Lewisham, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing a knife.

She also admitted being in breach of a two-year custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Salam Lalani, for Townsend, said her client was young and vulnerable and had been exploited.

“She is sorry for what she has done,” said Miss Lalani.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road reopens after Felixstowe crash

Sea Road in Felixstowe was closed following a collision between a motorcycle and a car. Pictures: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

Suffolk MPs unconvinced that May’s Brexit plea will change Parliamentary vote

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Air ambulance called to Chelmsford stabbing

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a stabbing in St John's Avenue, Chelmsford. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

A first-team regular, some spectacular goals but a few frustrations - how Town’s loaness are faring away from Ipswich

Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and Danny Rowe are all currently out on loan. Picture: PA/SWINDONADVERTISER

Woman from London jailed for dealing drugs outside Suffolk McDonald’s

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists