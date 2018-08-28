Partly Cloudy

Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

PUBLISHED: 16:34 14 November 2018

Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

Greater Anglia announced via social media that London Liverpool Street Station experienced the failure just after 4pm today.

The company have said services to Ipswich, Colchester, Braintree and Clacton can expect delays and alterations.

Commuters are advised to check the Greater Anglia website to see where these changes are taking place.

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed, causing congestion on the mainlines out of the station.

Alterations, cancellations and delays are also expected across all other services as Greater Anglia deal with the issue.

Stay with us for more travel updates.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

12 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from across Suffolk and north Essex were still waiting to hear details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of the agreement getting support from the House of Commons.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

42 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

47 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

Felixstowe schools to part ties with controversial academy trust

48 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy is to cut ties with Academies Enterprise Trust Picture: PAUL NIXON

An academy trust which has come under fire from concerned parents is to relinquish control of two Felixstowe schools amid government pressure.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

52 minutes ago Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

