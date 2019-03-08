E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Commuter chaos as Liverpool Street flood causes serious trains disruption

PUBLISHED: 17:11 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 24 September 2019

Flooding at London Liverpool Street is causing chaos for commuters and Tottenham Hotspur fans Picture: MAURO MURGIA

Flooding at London Liverpool Street is causing chaos for commuters and Tottenham Hotspur fans Picture: MAURO MURGIA

MAURO MURGIA

Trains between London Liverpool Street and East Anglia are facing disruption for more than two hours after flooding caused major signal failures.

The flooding comes following a period of heavy rain across the capital and the east of England earlier today.

As a result, train services running to and from the station are facing cancellation or delays of up to 60 minutes.

Engineers from Network Rail have successfully re-opened the lines, although disruption is expected to continue until 8pm.

Stansted Express services are also facing cancellation.

The flooding could also cause trouble for Tottenham Hotspur fans heading to Colchester for the U's cup match against the north London club.

A full list of services affected is available on the Greater Anglia website.

