More train delays as London points failure could leave Suffolk commuters stranded

Commuters trying to get to Ipswich and Suffolk face disruption this evening as a points failure at London Liverpool Street causes delays and cancellations.

Greater Anglia has announced that a points failure at London Liverpool Street - within the Transport for London Rail Network - is affecting journeys out to Colchester, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Norwich.

The issue is only affecting platform 14 and is also disrupting journeys on the Southend Victoria line.

There are delays and cancellations expected until 7.30pm this evening.

In a statement on its JourneyCheck website, Greater Anglia said: “Due to a points failure between London Liverpool Street and Stratford, fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 7.30pm, March 11.”

These are the services that will be affected:

The 16:17 Liverpool Street to Witham will start from Shenfield

The 16:40 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria will be cancelled

The 17:06 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria will be cancelled

The 17:38 Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start from Chelmsford

The 17:58 Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start from Colchester

The 15:30 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street will terminate at Shenfield

The 15:50 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street will terminate at Shenfield

The 16:35 Colchester Town to Liverpool Street will terminate at Colchester

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have both apologised for the interruption to services.

Network Rail engineers are at the scene and working to resolve the issue.

Greater Anglia passengers delayed by 30mins or more are entitled to apply for compensation via the rail company’s Delay Repay scheme.