Lines re-open after train fault at Diss

A faulty train at Diss station is causing disruption. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Lines are now open again following a train fault at Diss.

The 4.30pm service between Norwich and Liverpool Street was stopped at Diss, but is now moving again.

The 5pm service between Norwich and London Liverpool Street has been delayed, while the 5.03pm train has been cancelled.

The 7.30pm service from Liverpool Street to Norwich has also been cancelled.

Disruption to services on the line is expected until 7pm tonight.

