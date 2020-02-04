E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Meet the two Suffolk men, 77 and 78, who have run every London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 18:53 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 04 February 2020

EADT NEWS WEST - DANI Dr Mac Speake from Kettlebaston near Lavenham who has run in every London Marathon and is fundraising for a Cancer Prostate Charity Iniative organised by Marks and Spencer. Photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen 11/03/07 EADT 15 03 07 EADT 16.4.09

Two men from Suffolk are part of a select group of 10 runners who have completed every London Marathon - and are preparing to run their 40th this year.

Len Cousens from Lowestoft is geating ready to run the London Marathon. He will be taking part in his 36th London Marathon. PHOTO: Nick ButcherLen Cousens from Lowestoft is geating ready to run the London Marathon. He will be taking part in his 36th London Marathon. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The 'Ever Presents' have participated in every single London Marathon since the race was launched in 1981.

The group came together in 1996 for the 16th race, and since then the number of runners keeping the streak alive has dwindled from the original 46 members of the group, down to just 10.

Among their ranks are former Ipswich GP Malcom "Mac" Speake, 78, and part-time barber Charles "Len" Cousens, 77.

Mr Speake, from Kettlebaston, is also president of the Bildeston Bounders running club.

"It's like a compulsion," said Mr Speake.

"It's the same as someone who collects stamps, you keep going until you have the complete set.

"If I'm still here I'll be running the 50th race as well. I'll keep running it until I can't anymore."

More than 20,000 people applied to run in the first London Marathon on March 29, 1981, and 6,255 crossed the finish line out of 6,747 who were accepted for a place.

Mac SpeakeMac Speake

"It's quite a bit of kudos, you know, people say 'that's the fella that's run every London Marathon' - It's nice, it's an ego trip," he added.

A record 42,549 people finished last year, while 457,861 people applied for a place in the marathon's open ballot this year.

Mr Cousens, from Lowestoft, added: "I think I've kept going so long thanks to my genes, it's what you're born with.

Len Cousens from Lowestoft is set to run his 37th consecutive London Marathon. PHOTO: Nick ButcherLen Cousens from Lowestoft is set to run his 37th consecutive London Marathon. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

"If you ask my wife though, she'll tell you it's all the good food she's fed me.

"In the early days, you had to queue up at the Post Office and you wanted to be first in the queue so you got there when it was still dark and camped out on the pavement.

"After we had done the 15th, they said as long as you finish, you get in automatically."

Mr Cousens is running in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2020, with Mr Speake doing it in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Bill Speake, left, and his father Mac Speake with their medals after completing Sunday's London Marathon. Mac is one of only 11 runners to have completed all 37 London Marathons, while Bill ran a swift 2:50.37 on Sunday.Bill Speake, left, and his father Mac Speake with their medals after completing Sunday's London Marathon. Mac is one of only 11 runners to have completed all 37 London Marathons, while Bill ran a swift 2:50.37 on Sunday.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this was my last one," he added.

"If you do 41, so what? Forty is a good round number."

The other remaining Ever Presents are Jeffrey Aston, 72, from Cardiff, Roger Low, 76, from London, Bill O'Connor, 74, from London, David Walker, 74, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, Ken Jones, 86, from Strabane, Northern Ireland, Chris Finill, 61, from Cranleigh, Surrey, Mike Peace, 70, from Lustleigh, Devon, and Terry Macey, 71, from London.

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

