Serious disruption on train services into London from East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 12:45 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 27 April 2019

Trains on the Greater Anglia mainline from London Liverpool Street to Colchester, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Norwich could be delayed or missing stops while disruption is ongoing Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains on the Greater Anglia mainline from London Liverpool Street to Colchester, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Norwich could be delayed or missing stops while disruption is ongoing Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are working to clear the main line to London as signalling problems and freight train faults disrupt journeys.

One of the problems will affect anyone travelling by train from East Anglia into London today, with signalling issues causing cancellations at Liverpool Street station.

As a result, trains may be stopped at Stratford or branch line stops may be missed in a bid to keep trains moving on the network.

Greater Anglia said: “Due to signalling problems at London Liverpool Street some lines are blocked.

“Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

The problem is now fixed but there was disruption expected on the trains until at least 12.30pm.

The second problem was a freight train fault at Witham earlier on April 27. It has now cleared but there are further warnings of delays and disruption.

On their JourneyCheck website, Greater Anglia said: “Following a fault on a freight train earlier at Witham, the line towards Witham, Braintree and Colchester is open.

“Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have both apologised for the disruption caused by the faults.

Specific train service alterations are available here on the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website, though not all alterations or cancellations are recorded on weekends.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare through the newly-expanded Delay Repay 15 scheme from Greater Anglia.

