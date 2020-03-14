Suffolk runner 'upset but understanding' as coronavirus forces London Marathon postponement

A Suffolk man who runs in memory of his late wife said he is feeling 'upset but understanding' as the London Marathon is being postponed due to Covid-19.

Runner Chris Rose, from Rendlesham, was due to take part in the marathon on April 26, but has just learned the event has been pushed back until October 4 amid coronavirus fears.

The novice, who works at Ipswich Hospital, ran the race last year in memory of his late wife Angela, 40, - who had herself always dreamed of completing the 26.2 mile annual run.

But despite admitting he was saddened to hear the news of its postponement, Mr Rose said he understands the organisers' decision.

Mr Rose said: 'It is a real shame, no doubt about it, but it is the right thing to do - especially after so many others of the big marathons have already called a stop to their events.

'It will be disappointing for so many other runners, but now they have more time to train and come back stronger.

'But I think it was inevitable with the way things have been going.'

This is the second time this year Mr Rose has had his running plans halted, with his charity 'Run for Rose' event last month cancelled due to Storm Dennis.

The 10km run has been rearranged for May 2, although Mr Rose said he and fellow organisers will consider again pushing the event back because of the virus.

Mr Rose added: 'At least they have only postponed it instead of cancelling it entirely - it still gives people the opportunity to experience what the marathon is all about, especially for the crowds as it wouldn't be the same without them.

'Working at the hospital, you know the extra stress managing an event like this could have put on the NHS.'

Event director Hugh Brasher said runners and charities will be updated with the latest information by the end of next week at the very latest.

Mr Brasher said: 'The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone's priority.

'We know how disappointing this news will be for so many - the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.'