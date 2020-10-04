Runners swap London for Suffolk for this year’s virtual marathon

Simon Gallo takes on his 25th London marathon, running around Ipswich Hospital, after beating Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Runners have swapped the buzz of the capital for Suffolk’s country lanes for this year’s virtual London Marathon.

Simon Gallo raised money for the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Simon Gallo raised money for the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aside from the smaller-scale marathon held in London, runners across the county made their own routes and recorded their times on an official London Marathon app.

Among those competing locally was Stuart Service, who completed his marathon in 04:32 alongside friends and family to raise around £3,000 for Evelina Children’s Hospital in London and the Bumblebee Children’s Charity.

The charities have both provided care for his niece Sienna, who was born with a heart defect.

Mr Service said: “Despite the wind and rain it was so much fun. People were bibbing their horns and waving to give me their full support.

Stuart Service with the mayor of Hadleigh, Frank Minns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Stuart Service with the mayor of Hadleigh, Frank Minns Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Not only did it give us all a sense of achievement, it also helped us raise thousands of pounds for two great charities.

“It all shows what a lovely community we have here in Hadleigh.”

Simon Gallo also ran laps of Ipswich Hospital to say thank you for the support staff provided him while he suffered from leg complications caused by coronavirus.

“Staff from the hospital have joined me too and it has been wonderful,” Mr Gallo said.

Stuart Service with his neice Sienna Seeley, who was born with rare heart condition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Stuart Service with his neice Sienna Seeley, who was born with rare heart condition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Carol Bowerman ran the London Marathon in 04:39:37 Picture: CAROL BOWERMAN Carol Bowerman ran the London Marathon in 04:39:37 Picture: CAROL BOWERMAN

Nicole Walton finished the London Marathon in 6:54:58 Picture: NICOLE WALTON Nicole Walton finished the London Marathon in 6:54:58 Picture: NICOLE WALTON

Chris Hilling completed the marathon in 4:24.02 and raised more than £2,800 for Prostate Cancer UK Picture: AMY HILLING Chris Hilling completed the marathon in 4:24.02 and raised more than £2,800 for Prostate Cancer UK Picture: AMY HILLING

Alex Hermon from Felixstowe completed the marathon in four hours and 59 minutes Picture: JAYNE HEELEY Alex Hermon from Felixstowe completed the marathon in four hours and 59 minutes Picture: JAYNE HEELEY

