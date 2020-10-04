Runners swap London for Suffolk for this year’s virtual marathon
PUBLISHED: 19:16 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 04 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
Runners have swapped the buzz of the capital for Suffolk’s country lanes for this year’s virtual London Marathon.
Aside from the smaller-scale marathon held in London, runners across the county made their own routes and recorded their times on an official London Marathon app.
Among those competing locally was Stuart Service, who completed his marathon in 04:32 alongside friends and family to raise around £3,000 for Evelina Children’s Hospital in London and the Bumblebee Children’s Charity.
The charities have both provided care for his niece Sienna, who was born with a heart defect.
Mr Service said: “Despite the wind and rain it was so much fun. People were bibbing their horns and waving to give me their full support.
“Not only did it give us all a sense of achievement, it also helped us raise thousands of pounds for two great charities.
“It all shows what a lovely community we have here in Hadleigh.”
Simon Gallo also ran laps of Ipswich Hospital to say thank you for the support staff provided him while he suffered from leg complications caused by coronavirus.
“Staff from the hospital have joined me too and it has been wonderful,” Mr Gallo said.
