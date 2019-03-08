Teenagers accused of drug dealing in Suffolk to stand trial

The trial of two teenagers accused of drug dealing in Suffolk will take place in September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Farrhin Rahman, 18, of Chewton Road, London and Ruhid Ullah, 18, of Abbey Road, Camden, who both denied possessing 14.12g of heroin and 34.75g of crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23 last year.

They also both denied having an article with a blade or a point in Little Glemham on the same date Ullah also denied stealing an Audi A3 between August 16-24 last year.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until September 9 when their two to three-day trial will take place.