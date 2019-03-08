Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Framlingham woman takes on 50 marathons in a year

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 July 2019

Northumbria is another of Michelle's favourite walking spots Picture: MICHELLE ARMOUR

Northumbria is another of Michelle's favourite walking spots Picture: MICHELLE ARMOUR

Archant

Taking part in one marathon may be the ultimate challenge for some but for one Framlingham woman 26.3 miles is just not enough.

Michelle Armour walking in the Peak District in May Picture: MICHELLE ARMOURMichelle Armour walking in the Peak District in May Picture: MICHELLE ARMOUR

Michelle Armour from Framlingham has taken on the challenge of walking 50 marathons in a year to raise money for charity.

Miss Armour, who looks after people with disabilities, recently celebrated her 50th birthday and decided to take to the opportunity to do something different.

"I do walk a lot and I walk with the Long Distance Walking Association and I've been with them for 20 years.

"I don't think I know what I signed myself up for, I just thought I would raise money for the charity."

Miss Armour has completed her marathon distances across the country.

Rather than take part in traditional marathon events Miss Armour measures out the distances herself with a tracker watch.

As a result of this Miss Armour can often cover much longer distances in one go.

"I have done a few 50 miles," said Miss Armour, "and I did 106 miles in on hit."

The latter walk took her 39 hours and 13 minutes to complete.

You may also want to watch:

"There were 14 check points at which we could get flapjack or sandwiches, but we didn't spend more than an hour at them."

As well as not stopping for long breaks Miss Armour also didn't sleep during the entire event.

But how does she get through these mammoth distances?

"I think its 80% in the head," said Miss Armour.

"Although sometimes I have been lucky though and not had any blisters, other times I have had awful ones."

Miss Armour said that it was being in the great outdoors that drew her back to walking time and again.

"I don't know. I just think its being outside and in nature," said Miss Armour.

"A sense of freedom: every walk is a mini adventure."

Despite having trekked across the country Miss Armour still has her favourite walking spots some of which she explores with her Lurcher, Fred.

"The Suffolk coast is just beautiful," said Miss Armour, "and the Norfolk coast too."

You can donate to Miss Armour's challenge through JustGiving.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: How fugitive child abuser was snared in international ‘cat and mouse’ game with police

Detective Inspector Simon Bridgland, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson and Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Paddy & Scott’s wins coffee contract with Chestnut Group pubs, inn and restaurants

Scott Russell of Paddy & Scott's, which has just won a contract to supply Chestnut Group pubs and restaurants with coffee, as well as training baristas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Allow flexible working during heatwave, says union

It's going to be hot for workers today. Picture; GettyImages
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists