Framlingham woman takes on 50 marathons in a year

Taking part in one marathon may be the ultimate challenge for some but for one Framlingham woman 26.3 miles is just not enough.

Michelle Armour from Framlingham has taken on the challenge of walking 50 marathons in a year to raise money for charity.

Miss Armour, who looks after people with disabilities, recently celebrated her 50th birthday and decided to take to the opportunity to do something different.

"I do walk a lot and I walk with the Long Distance Walking Association and I've been with them for 20 years.

"I don't think I know what I signed myself up for, I just thought I would raise money for the charity."

Miss Armour has completed her marathon distances across the country.

Rather than take part in traditional marathon events Miss Armour measures out the distances herself with a tracker watch.

As a result of this Miss Armour can often cover much longer distances in one go.

"I have done a few 50 miles," said Miss Armour, "and I did 106 miles in on hit."

The latter walk took her 39 hours and 13 minutes to complete.

"There were 14 check points at which we could get flapjack or sandwiches, but we didn't spend more than an hour at them."

As well as not stopping for long breaks Miss Armour also didn't sleep during the entire event.

But how does she get through these mammoth distances?

"I think its 80% in the head," said Miss Armour.

"Although sometimes I have been lucky though and not had any blisters, other times I have had awful ones."

Miss Armour said that it was being in the great outdoors that drew her back to walking time and again.

"I don't know. I just think its being outside and in nature," said Miss Armour.

"A sense of freedom: every walk is a mini adventure."

Despite having trekked across the country Miss Armour still has her favourite walking spots some of which she explores with her Lurcher, Fred.

"The Suffolk coast is just beautiful," said Miss Armour, "and the Norfolk coast too."

You can donate to Miss Armour's challenge through JustGiving.