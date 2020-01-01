E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry driver accused of trying to pervert course of justice after fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 13:53 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 28 January 2020

Dan-constantin Caraza appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice following a fatal road crash he allegedly caused by dangerous driving.

Dan-constantin Caraza appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of causing death by dangerous driving and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

The 30-year-old lorry driver was charged with causing the death of cyclist Brian Riley on the A134 Long Melford Bypass in 2018 by dangerous driving.

Caraza, of Bridge Avenue, Upminster, near Romford, has also been charged with intent to pervert the course of public justice on the same date, by concealing the mobile phone he is alleged to have been using while driving.

During a short hearing, he entered no pleas to the indictable only offences, which can only be tried at the crown court.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Caraza had been summonsed to court by postal requisition and recommended that magistrates release him on unconditional bail until his next appearance in court.

Mr Riley, 65, from the Sudbury area, was killed following a collision with a Volvo lorry at about 10.10am on Friday, October 19, 2018.

The crash happened between the roundabout junction with the B1064/A131 and Mills Lane.

A stretch of the A134 was closed by police for nearly seven hours while an investigation took place.

Caraza is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 25.

