Back with a bang! All you need to know about Long Melford's Big Night Out fireworks

The Big Night Out will be back with a bang this Friday Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of Suffolk's biggest fireworks displays is back with a bang this Friday - boasting a space-themed programme of entertainment for everyone in the family.

The Big Night Out in Long Melford returns this week, with thousands expected in attendance to celebrate the spectacular event's 51st year.

Organisers Project Seven have promised that all proceeds will be donated to charity.

Here's everything you need to know in advance of the display.

When and where is the Big Night Out?

Gates open at the event at 6pm this Friday, November 8. The giant bonfire, which has been constructed over the last few weeks, will be lit at 7.30pm.

The main display of fireworks begins at 8pm and is expected to last around 20minutes.

The event is taking place at Long Melford Hall Park, Long Melford, Suffolk. The postcode is CO10 9AA.

Parking will be free, but spaces may be limited.

What other entertainment will be available?

Aside from the fireworks display, organisers have booked a large fun fair for all the family for the event. They will be installed as long as weather conditions are suitable.

Will there be food and refreshments?

Yes - Project Seven will be serving barbecue food, while there will be plenty of other food and drink stalls at the park.

How much are tickets and where can I get them from?

Advance tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children aged between five and 15. Under-fives go free.

A full list of ticket stockists from all over west Suffolk can be found here.

If you don't buy a ticket in advance, don't worry - you can pay on the gate. However, the price will increase to £8 for adults and £6 for children.

What will the weather be like?

It's been quite windy in Suffolk recently but that is expected to subside by the end of the week. Rain is not expected on Friday either.

What's the theme for the event?

Project Seven have said the theme for the Big Night Out this year is 'space' - so expect to see plenty of extra-terrestrial displays and attractions.

Are there restrictions on what I can bring into the park?

Organisers have asked that attendees do not bring alcohol or any of their own fireworks - including sparklers - to the event.

What is the event raising money for?

The Big Night Out is one of many initiatives delivered by Project Seven, which aims to fundraise for as many Suffolk-based charities and causes as possible.