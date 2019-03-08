E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Back with a bang! All you need to know about Long Melford's Big Night Out fireworks

PUBLISHED: 11:20 04 November 2019

The Big Night Out will be back with a bang this Friday Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Big Night Out will be back with a bang this Friday Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of Suffolk's biggest fireworks displays is back with a bang this Friday - boasting a space-themed programme of entertainment for everyone in the family.

The Big Night Out in Long Melford returns this week, with thousands expected in attendance to celebrate the spectacular event's 51st year.

Organisers Project Seven have promised that all proceeds will be donated to charity.

Here's everything you need to know in advance of the display.

When and where is the Big Night Out?

Gates open at the event at 6pm this Friday, November 8. The giant bonfire, which has been constructed over the last few weeks, will be lit at 7.30pm.

The main display of fireworks begins at 8pm and is expected to last around 20minutes.

The event is taking place at Long Melford Hall Park, Long Melford, Suffolk. The postcode is CO10 9AA.

Parking will be free, but spaces may be limited.

What other entertainment will be available?

Aside from the fireworks display, organisers have booked a large fun fair for all the family for the event. They will be installed as long as weather conditions are suitable.

Will there be food and refreshments?

You may also want to watch:

Yes - Project Seven will be serving barbecue food, while there will be plenty of other food and drink stalls at the park.

How much are tickets and where can I get them from?

Advance tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children aged between five and 15. Under-fives go free.

A full list of ticket stockists from all over west Suffolk can be found here.

If you don't buy a ticket in advance, don't worry - you can pay on the gate. However, the price will increase to £8 for adults and £6 for children.

What will the weather be like?

It's been quite windy in Suffolk recently but that is expected to subside by the end of the week. Rain is not expected on Friday either.

What's the theme for the event?

Project Seven have said the theme for the Big Night Out this year is 'space' - so expect to see plenty of extra-terrestrial displays and attractions.

Are there restrictions on what I can bring into the park?

Organisers have asked that attendees do not bring alcohol or any of their own fireworks - including sparklers - to the event.

What is the event raising money for?

The Big Night Out is one of many initiatives delivered by Project Seven, which aims to fundraise for as many Suffolk-based charities and causes as possible.

Most Read

Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

The SPAR in Glemsford was ram raided over night by offenders using a Land Rover. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

The SPAR in Glemsford was ram raided over night by offenders using a Land Rover. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

The SPAR in Glemsford was ram raided over night by offenders using a Land Rover. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Non-League Podcast: The Review Show. Drama at Felixstowe, Needham’s six-goal thriller. Suffolk Senior Cup reaction. Bury stay top, Leiston thrashed

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win over Canvey Island Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Will Suffolk school transport review result in changes to the policy?

Suffolk Fire and Rescue chief officer Mark Hardingham is chairing the school transport review panel, and said he hoped to have a report together by the end of January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Which Ipswich theatre companies have bagged close to £1 million to boost facilties?

A CGI image of what the Gecko Creation Space could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists