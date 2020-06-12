Older people at greater risk of abuse and neglect in lockdown, it is warned

Picture: HOURGLASS/THE BEST OF SUDBURY

Older people are facing an increased risk of abuse and neglect during the coronavirus lockdown, it has been warned.

The over-70s have been among the most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, having experienced self-isolation the longest. They are also most at risk of suffering from abuse. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

That’s the message from a Suffolk charity which is now raising funds for a new role to help cope with the extra demand – and which the community is being urged to support.

Hourglass, based in Long Melford near Sudbury, formerly known as Action on Elder Abuse, says it is the only UK charity solely invested in helping older victims of abuse and neglect.

Now it is collaborating with the Aviva Community Fund to raise £9,500 for an ‘Out of Hours Information Officer’ to help with emergency call outs.

Richard Robinson, CEO of Hourglass, said: “This is a really important opportunity. There is something very special about getting the community involved with a new project, and we hope that the people of Long Melford will come together to support the work of Hourglass as we fight to protect older people at this difficult time.

Picture: HOURGLASS/THE BEST OF SUDBURY

“Vulnerable older people have been hit the hardest by coronavirus, with isolation and lockdown measures increasing the risk of abuse and neglect.

“It’s vital that we stand up for them and protect them at this crucial time.”

Since the lockdown was announced, the charity has been dealing with more serious and complex issues therefore requiring an ‘Out of Hours Officer’ to cope with demand.

Older people have been targeted by rogue traders, telephone and email scammers, and in some cases are at risk of exploitation by family and friends, says the charity.

The charity’s helpline currently operates between 9am and 5pm on weekdays but says it needs a 24-hour helpline seven days a week to provide more support.

The Aviva Community Fund started on June 3 and will run for six weeks during which Hourglass is asking for help from the public to raise awareness and funds.

To donate, press here.