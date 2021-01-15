Published: 7:30 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM January 15, 2021

Darren and Clare Reeve have had their plans approved for a small-scale glamping site at their home in Long Melford. - Credit: Reeve family

A couple from Long Melford say they are excited to open their very own glamping site after it was approved by planners, with hopes it will become a "healing place" for those looking to get outdoors and explore.

Darren and Clare Reeve first came up with the idea of starting a small-scale glamping site when they moved to their home in Cranbrook Lane in 2018.

Mrs Reeve, a psychotherapist, said it had always been their dream to run their own healing site, and having the plans approved is the first step.

The traditional Mongolian yurt which will be based at Cranfield Retreat and Glamping. - Credit: Reeve family

The glamping site, which was approved by Babergh District Council earlier this week, will be named Cranfield Retreat & Glamping, when it hopefully opens this summer.

The plans include a traditional Mongolian yurt, a shepherds hut and a purpose built utility building with toilets, showers and a kitchen, accommodating a maximum of 10-guests at a time.

Speaking of the new venture, Mrs Reeve said: "It's so exciting as we have dreamt about doing this since we first viewed the property.

Darren and Clare Reeve have had their plans approved for a small glamping retreat on land at their home in the stunning countryside of Long Melford. - Credit: Reeve family

"Our long-term plans are to turn the glamping site into a sanctuary retreat, focusing on health and wellbeing and encouraging our guests to come and explore the beautiful countryside we live in."

At first, the site will primarily be a glamping retreat, but subject to further planning they hope to offer meditation and wellbeing workshops.

Mrs Reeve said they want it to be a "healing place", and believe this will be their unique selling point.

The proposed floor plan for the utility block at Cranfield Retreat & Glamping. - Credit: ADP Ltd Architecture Design Planning

"It is so lovely to get back to nature, but we know people still like their home comforts," said Mrs Reeve, who alongside husband Darren (known to many by his nickname Henry), went glamping last year to research the type of experience they wanted to create.

"We purchased a yurt and we love it, it's located perfectly for the views here," she said.

Most things on site - including a hand-built shepherds hut - will be built by Mr Reeve, who works in the building trade.

There will be space for four vehicles on the site, but Mrs Reeve said they will be encouraging cyclists and walkers, to limit the impact on the area.

Darren and Clare Reeve have dreamt of owning their own glamping retreat for many years, and now their dreams are becoming a reality. - Credit: Reeve family

She added: "We always wanted it to be a small site as we are conscious of the biodiversity of where we live.

"It's a special place so we don't want to go overboard."