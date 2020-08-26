Man arrested after drugs found during car search

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, August 25 in Bull Lane in the village after officers, following up on local intelligence, carried out a search of a vehicle.

In the vehicle they found a quantity of suspected drugs and an amount of cash.

You may also want to watch:

A 27-year-old man from Long Melford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Inspector Kevin Horton of Suffolk police said: “The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured any information passed to police will be acted on.”

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.