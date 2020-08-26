E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after drugs found during car search

PUBLISHED: 13:40 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 26 August 2020

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, August 25 in Bull Lane in the village after officers, following up on local intelligence, carried out a search of a vehicle.

In the vehicle they found a quantity of suspected drugs and an amount of cash.

You may also want to watch:

A 27-year-old man from Long Melford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Inspector Kevin Horton of Suffolk police said: “The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured any information passed to police will be acted on.”

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Girl, 17, suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after 20-person street brawl

A 17-year-old has been left with life-changing injuries following a mass-brawl in Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family of ‘intelligent’ son who died in NHS care join mum’s fight for inquiry

Matthew Leahy, Glenn Holmes and Richard Wade, who all died in the care of the former North Essex Partnership NHS trust Pictures: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Man arrested after drugs found during car search

A man has been arrested after class A drugs were found during a car search in Long Melford. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans left bemused by Lambert’s comments about Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden has been left confused by Paul Lambert's comments regarding the defender's need to 'get going'. Photo: Pagepix