Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

PUBLISHED: 06:33 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:33 20 July 2020

A woman has died in a car crash on the A134 in Long Melford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A woman in her 40s has died in a car crash on the A134 in Long Melford.

Police were called to the incident at 8.45pm last night after reports of a single vehicle collision on the A134.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene of the crash.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the incident and the second occupant of the car, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Suffolk police left the scene just after 6am this morning and Suffolk Highways are expected to open the road shortly.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the collision with a dashcam in their vehicle, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 410 of July 19.

