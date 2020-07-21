E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fatal crash involved replica Shelby Daytona sports car, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 12:35 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 July 2020

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash in Long Melford which involved a replica Shelby Daytona sports car.

The emergency services were called to the incident at 8.45pm on Sunday after reports of a single vehicle collision on the A134.

The police arrived to find a red Superformance Shelby Daytona Coupe replica sports car had left the road and collided with some trees.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance and one of the vehicle’s occupants – a woman aged in her 40s – sadly died at the scene.

The second occupant – a man – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he currently remains for treatment, with his condition now described as stable.

The road was closed whilst a collision investigation took place, reopening at around 6am the following morning, July 20.

Officers are now requesting to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who may have seen a sports car matching the above description driving in the area on Sunday evening, or anyone driving along the A134 prior to the collision with a dash cam in their vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 410 of 19 July.

