Three break-ins in one village street linked, say police

Three breaking over one weekend in Long Melford are thought to be linked Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A string of break-ins in a Suffolk village are believed to be linked, say Suffolk police.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to three break-ins in Long Melford between August 31 and September 2, all happening after dark and all involving a window being smashed to gain entry.

One incident took place at Hall Street Gallery, in Hall Street.

At some point between September 1 and September 2 the victim of the break-in heard a loud bang and later discovered a window, a metre square, had been smashed.

A second incident happened at the Lime Tree Gallery, also in Hall Street, between 5pm on August 31 and 9am on September 2.

The suspect smashed a front window and reached inside to steal a glass vase from a window display.

The third incident took place at the Looking Good Feeling Better hairdressers, also in Hall Street, where the front window was smashed and a wig, curling tongs and hairdryers were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with any information about these incidents to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Members of the public hoping to give information anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.