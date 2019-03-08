E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three break-ins in one village street linked, say police

PUBLISHED: 15:13 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 04 September 2019

Three breaking over one weekend in Long Melford are thought to be linked Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A string of break-ins in a Suffolk village are believed to be linked, say Suffolk police.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to three break-ins in Long Melford between August 31 and September 2, all happening after dark and all involving a window being smashed to gain entry.

One incident took place at Hall Street Gallery, in Hall Street.

At some point between September 1 and September 2 the victim of the break-in heard a loud bang and later discovered a window, a metre square, had been smashed.

A second incident happened at the Lime Tree Gallery, also in Hall Street, between 5pm on August 31 and 9am on September 2.

The suspect smashed a front window and reached inside to steal a glass vase from a window display.

The third incident took place at the Looking Good Feeling Better hairdressers, also in Hall Street, where the front window was smashed and a wig, curling tongs and hairdryers were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with any information about these incidents to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Members of the public hoping to give information anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

