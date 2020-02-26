Suffolk woman denies stabbing man

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk woman accused of injuring a man in an alleged stabbing attack will take place in June.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (Feb 25) was Lauren Abbott, 25, of The Drays, Long Melford.

She pleaded not guilty to wounding Ashley Walter with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on April 20 last year.

Her trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 22.