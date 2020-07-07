Woman who stabbed boyfriend avoids prison sentence

A Suffolk woman who stabbed her boyfriend during a drunken row has avoided a prison sentence.

Lauren Abbott, 25, of The Drays, Long Melford, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm (GBH).

After initally pleaded not guilty, Abbott changed her plea on June 22.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Abbott had become embroiled in a row with boyfriend Ashley Walter at a flat in Long Melford on April 20, 2019.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the pair had a “volatile relationship” and both had been drinking on the day of the incident.

Following a struggle between the pair, Mr Walter suffered two knife stab wounds – one to his right chest and one to his right back flank.

Mr Walters required stitches and a doctor described the injuries as “superficial to his muscle plane”, Mr O’Donnell said.

In a victim statement read in court, Mr Walters said he had felt isloated and had been signed off from work as a result of the attack.

He added that the stitches had caused him general discomfort during his daily life.

The court heard that Abbott had three previous convictions in 2017 for assaults on police officers and threatening behaviour.

Abbot’s two children, aged seven and two, who were present at the time of the attack but not in the same room, are now under the care of their grandmother, the court heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, defending, said Abbott was under the influence of alchol at time and suffered abrasions in the incident.

He added that Abbott had received a “largely positive pre-sentence report” and in the long-term was very keen to get her children back.

Sentencing Abbott, Judge Martyn Levett said: “You were in a volatile relationship and had been drinking.

“But you have a son and a daughter, and you have some prospect of rehabilitation.”

Judge Levett sentenced Abbott to 21 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He also ordered her to complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.