E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman who stabbed boyfriend avoids prison sentence

07 July, 2020 - 07:30
Lauren Abbott was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lauren Abbott was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman who stabbed her boyfriend during a drunken row has avoided a prison sentence.

Lauren Abbott, 25, of The Drays, Long Melford, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm (GBH).

After initally pleaded not guilty, Abbott changed her plea on June 22.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Abbott had become embroiled in a row with boyfriend Ashley Walter at a flat in Long Melford on April 20, 2019.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said the pair had a “volatile relationship” and both had been drinking on the day of the incident.

Following a struggle between the pair, Mr Walter suffered two knife stab wounds – one to his right chest and one to his right back flank.

Mr Walters required stitches and a doctor described the injuries as “superficial to his muscle plane”, Mr O’Donnell said.

In a victim statement read in court, Mr Walters said he had felt isloated and had been signed off from work as a result of the attack.

You may also want to watch:

He added that the stitches had caused him general discomfort during his daily life.

The court heard that Abbott had three previous convictions in 2017 for assaults on police officers and threatening behaviour.

Abbot’s two children, aged seven and two, who were present at the time of the attack but not in the same room, are now under the care of their grandmother, the court heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, defending, said Abbott was under the influence of alchol at time and suffered abrasions in the incident.

He added that Abbott had received a “largely positive pre-sentence report” and in the long-term was very keen to get her children back.

Sentencing Abbott, Judge Martyn Levett said: “You were in a volatile relationship and had been drinking.

“But you have a son and a daughter, and you have some prospect of rehabilitation.”

Judge Levett sentenced Abbott to 21 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He also ordered her to complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 reopens after man dies following Chelmsford crash

A man in his 40s has died following a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man jailed for Ipswich fraud offences labelled a ‘parasite on society’

Iftikar Ahmed has been jailed for committing eight Suffolk frauds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joules announces reopening date for Suffolk stores

The Joules store in Ipswich town centre will not open next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman who stabbed boyfriend avoids prison sentence

Lauren Abbott was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council reports £23m shortfall in latest coronavirus numbers

Extra measures such as closing off roads to allow social distancing have cost Suffolk County Council more during lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT