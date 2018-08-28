College technician surprised with party to mark 40 years of service

Clive Burroughs has worked at West Suffolk College for 40 years Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY Tunbridge Photography

The longest serving member of staff at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds was honoured with a surprise party to mark 40 years’ service.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Special cupcakes were made for Clive Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY Special cupcakes were made for Clive Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY

Clive Burroughs, a technician in construction and crafts, who is based at the college’s Milburn campus, has seen much change during his long career in education.

Staff and students, both past and present, came together to throw a special party to recognise his outstanding contribution to the college.

Mr Burroughs said: “I was really shocked when I walked into the party, it was nice to see people I used to work with make the effort to come and celebrate with me.

“Since I have been here I have seen buildings be knocked down and completely rebuilt, it’s always changing and growing.

Clive Burroughs was surprised with a party to mark 40 years of service Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY Clive Burroughs was surprised with a party to mark 40 years of service Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY

“You see so many different people and it’s nice to have so many people to speak to. Since I have been here I have seen many students come and leave to move on to their next adventure.”

Sharon Gibson, personal support tutor based at the Milburn campus, said: “Clive is a person who can be relied on, he is part of a team and he stands out from others as a role model.

“He enriches both staff and students lives and remains enthusiastic and cheerful in the face of adversity every day.”

Debbie Coomes, executive director for healthcare, sports and technology, said: “To be in a job for over 40 years in 2018 is just amazing – most people within their ‘career lifetime’ will change their job at least 6 times.

“Clive is inspirational and loyal with a capital L and a key character at the very heart of West Suffolk College.”