Can you spot yourself at Leiston's Steampunk Spectacular?
PUBLISHED: 07:10 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:10 04 August 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Hundreds of people gathered in Leiston armed with goggles, corsets and gadgets to enjoy the Suffolk Steampunk Spectacular.
It was the fifth time that the event was held at the town's Long Shop Museum, with more than 400 people visiting on the day.
The event celebrates the world of steampunk, a type of science fiction which has a historical setting and which embraces steam-powered technology, such as that held at the museum.
Many attendees fully embraced the genre by arriving with their own hand-crafted outfits and accessories.
A range of activities, stalls and a vintage tea room were all on offer to visitors.
"It's been a very busy all day," said Longshop museum manager Stuart Hines.
"It's been a good event with plenty of smiling faces as well.
"There's just so much imagination that goes into these creations."