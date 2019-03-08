Can you spot yourself at Leiston's Steampunk Spectacular?

Youngsters getting involved in the Steampunk Spectacular Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of people gathered in Leiston armed with goggles, corsets and gadgets to enjoy the Suffolk Steampunk Spectacular.

Enthusiasts gathered in Leison to enjoy all things Steampunk Picture: Jamie Honeywood Enthusiasts gathered in Leison to enjoy all things Steampunk Picture: Jamie Honeywood

It was the fifth time that the event was held at the town's Long Shop Museum, with more than 400 people visiting on the day.

The event celebrates the world of steampunk, a type of science fiction which has a historical setting and which embraces steam-powered technology, such as that held at the museum.

Many attendees fully embraced the genre by arriving with their own hand-crafted outfits and accessories.

A range of activities, stalls and a vintage tea room were all on offer to visitors.

A range of steampunk accessories were also on offer Picture: Jamie Honeywood A range of steampunk accessories were also on offer Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It's been a very busy all day," said Longshop museum manager Stuart Hines.

"It's been a good event with plenty of smiling faces as well.

"There's just so much imagination that goes into these creations."

Bowler hats and bow ties were the order of the day Picture: Jamie Honeywood Bowler hats and bow ties were the order of the day Picture: Jamie Honeywood