Take a peek inside the new-look Pump Street bakery

From left to right: Lizzie Pick, Flo Lewis and Zoe Seaber offering some of Pump Street delicious baked goods. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The renowned café and bread shop in Orford has had a revamp and reveals exciting plans for a brand new chocolate store.

Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Since it opened nearly nine years ago, Pump Street bakery in Orford has been making residents and visitors to the chocolate box Suffolk village swoon with its incredible sourdough, plump doughnuts and scrumptious Eccles cakes.

And now, as it approaches its 10th year in business in 2020, the destination shop (run by father and daughter team Joanne and Chris Brennan) can reveal a bright new look - with many other surprises afoot for this year.

Inside, the layout of Pump Street has been transformed by Jo alongside her interior designer husband, who've created a crisp, bright, modern finish accented by luxurious hints of brass and granite.

It's been a long time coming says Jo, who says that they pride themselves on quality, and time had taken its toll on the shop, which was becoming overcrowded at weekends. "After almost nine years of wear and tear, parts of the previous fit out were on their last legs and needed replacing. A slightly new look and feel has brought the modern, airy quality back. The layout focusses the shop room on baked goods and has moved the coffee machine into our café room to give more space to both the pastries and the bread, and the customers waiting for takeaway coffees. We have been able to maintain the same number of seats with the addition of some beautiful round café tables.

Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"We wouldn't have been able to get it all done (and in less than two weeks) without a lot of great local traders. Monarch Joinery and Bespoke Stone in Ipswich did the counters and counter tops, Greenfuture Energy did the plumbing and electricity, and Omnium Construction the redecoration. We sourced wherever possible British made goods, such as Ercol furniture and Rothschild and Bickers lighting."

The menu's had a revamp too, with a firm focus still on shining a spotlight on the bakery's bread, cakes and pastries. Many more takeaway items can be picked up, so customers can grab a bacon brioche bun, housemade almond granola and much more to eat on the go, or enjoy on a picnic down at the riverbank. "We've also been working with the Ham and Cheese Company based in Bermondsey, who import charcuterie and ham from small producers across France and Italy, so we will always be showcasing one or two of his amazing hams or salamis in the café and in sandwiches," says Jo, who adds that there are quite a few vegetarian and vegan choices too.

But the inside of the café and shop isn't the only thing to have changed. Outside Pump Street bakery, a water filling station has been added - the company's contribution to help reduce peoples' use of plastic water bottles.

Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Pump street bakery has been given a brand new makeover. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

And over the next few weeks the eagle-eyed will spy works going on at a shop on the opposite side of the village square. This, Jo reveals, is set to be a brand new chocolate shop, opening this summer. "It will be a space to come and explore the whole range, with chances to taste our chocolate and talk through it more. And we will also be showcasing other small batch chocolate makers from around the world, so we are hoping it will be a little room of chocolate heaven!" Watch this space.