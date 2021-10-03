How did you celebrate Halloween?
- Credit: Clifford Hicks
Pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and face painting are all part of the fun at Halloween.
With Halloween just around the corner we are taking a look back at some of our Halloween party photos.
Most Halloween events last year were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the majority of them are returning this year - with there being plenty in Suffolk people can enjoy.
Ipswich museum hosted a Halloween fun day in 2002 where children were able to take part in activities and get their face painted.
Before annual trick or treating really caught on in the UK, youngsters regularly dressed up for other celebrations of the season across Suffolk.
Libraries across the region also hosted special spooky events which would involve activities and eerie story times.
Gainsborough Sports Centre hosted its own Halloween themed party in 2004, which many people attended.
Will you be trick or treating this year? Or are you celebrating with a Halloween party?
