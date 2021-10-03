News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How did you celebrate Halloween?

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:15 PM October 3, 2021   
Bucket and Spades nursery at the Harwich Guy Carnival.

Getting dressed up is all part of the Halloween tradition - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and face painting are all part of the fun at Halloween.

With Halloween just around the corner we are taking a look back at some of our Halloween party photos.

Most Halloween events last year were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the majority of them are returning this year - with there being plenty in Suffolk people can enjoy

Ipswich Muesum Halloween Fun day where activities included Face painting, Halloween Quiz and Mask making

Ipswich Muesum Halloween Fun day where activities included Face painting, Halloween Quiz and Mask making - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Ipswich museum hosted a Halloween fun day in 2002 where children were able to take part in activities and get their face painted. 

Before annual trick or treating really caught on in the UK, youngsters regularly dressed up for other celebrations of the season across Suffolk.

Halloween Bazaar at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Halloween Bazaar at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Libraries across the region also hosted special spooky events which would involve activities and eerie story times.

Halloween Day at Felixstowe Library in October 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Halloween Day at Felixstowe Library in October 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Gainsborough Sports Centre hosted its own Halloween themed party in 2004, which many people attended. 

STAR-PatchPic Simon ParkerYoungsters enjoy a halloween party at Gainsborough Sport Centre.ES

Gainsborough sports centre Halloween party 2004 - Credit: Simon Parker

Will you be trick or treating this year? Or are you celebrating with a Halloween party?




