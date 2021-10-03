How did you celebrate Halloween?

Published: 7:15 PM October 3, 2021

Getting dressed up is all part of the Halloween tradition - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and face painting are all part of the fun at Halloween.

With Halloween just around the corner we are taking a look back at some of our Halloween party photos.

Most Halloween events last year were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the majority of them are returning this year - with there being plenty in Suffolk people can enjoy.

Ipswich Muesum Halloween Fun day where activities included Face painting, Halloween Quiz and Mask making - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Ipswich museum hosted a Halloween fun day in 2002 where children were able to take part in activities and get their face painted.

Before annual trick or treating really caught on in the UK, youngsters regularly dressed up for other celebrations of the season across Suffolk.

Halloween Bazaar at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Libraries across the region also hosted special spooky events which would involve activities and eerie story times.

Halloween Day at Felixstowe Library in October 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Gainsborough Sports Centre hosted its own Halloween themed party in 2004, which many people attended.

Gainsborough sports centre Halloween party 2004 - Credit: Simon Parker

Will you be trick or treating this year? Or are you celebrating with a Halloween party?












