Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lord Adonis brings the anti-Brexit message to Suffolk's EU Alliance

PUBLISHED: 19:21 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:21 11 July 2019

Lord Andrew Adonis spoke to the Suffolk EU Alliance at the university building on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lord Andrew Adonis spoke to the Suffolk EU Alliance at the university building on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Andrew Adonis has visited Ipswich to support the Suffolk EU Alliance and encourage it to keep up its struggle to put forward a pro-European message.

The former Transport Secretary under Gordon Brown - who stood as a Labour candidate in May's European Election - addressed a meeting of the Alliance at the University of Suffolk.

Lord Adonis told the meeting that the battle to prevent Brexit could still be won - and said Boris Johnson was "bluffing" when he told Conservatives that we would definitely leave the EU on October 31.

He said: "There is a majority of 200 in the House of Commons against a no deal Brexit, and a majority of 60 against Theresa May's deal.

"And it is a fantasy to think he would be able to prorogue Parliament, to govern without MPs sitting. Charles I wasn't able to do that in the 1640s, what makes Boris Johnson think he can succeed where Charles I failed?"

You may also want to watch:

Lord Adonis said the most likely result of the Brexit crisis was a second referendum on Britain's membership of the EU - and he thought the East of England would be crucial in deciding that.

He said: "In 2016 this region did vote to leave, but there were areas of strong remain support and those have grown. I am a supporter of the People's Vote and we have to look for areas like this to help us reverse the decision."

He felt a referendum was more likely than a general election: "Because Conservative MPs know many of them would lose their seats and you won't get turkeys voting for Christmas!"

He believed that deep down Mr Johnson knew he would be unable to deliver on his promise to leave by October 31: "He is bluffing to get votes in the leadership. Parliament simply will not allow that to happen - and I think he realises that he is bluffing deep down."

The Suffolk EU Alliance was set up in 2016 following the vote to leave the EU and aims to promote the value of close co-operation with European countries.

It is affiliated to People's Vote and believes that, after what has emerged since the referendum, that the people should have the chance to vote again on the UK's membership of the EU.

Lord Adonis followed Lord Deben (John Gummer) and the philosopher AC Grayling who have already spoken at its meetings over the last few months.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘Vicious attack’ leaves woman with fractured skull – just hours after knifepoint robbery

Police tape in Station Road, Clacton. Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s dies after lorry crash

A man in his 30s has died 11 days after a crash on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Machete incident sparks chaos on railway

The incident happened at Bury St Edmunds railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Farm shop launches enormous family-sized sausage roll for Latitude

Old Hall Farm's giant Latitude sausage roll Picture: Rebecca Mayhew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists