Lord Lieutenant to open RAF Stradishall refugee exhibition

An exhibition marking 50 years since the arrival of Ugandan refugees to Suffolk is set to be opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare.

Taking place at Wichambrook Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday 25, the event will remember more than 3,000 Ugandan Asians who were expelled from their home country by former president, Idi Amin.

Stradishall resettlement camp, which was a decommissioned RAF base at the time, was used as a place to house a total of 3,294 refugees.

From there, 3,044 people were resettled with houses and jobs. The average length of stay at the camp was eight weeks.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm and will feature video interviews with volunteers who helped run the camp, those who passed through awaiting resettlement and a minibus trip to the Stradishall resettlement camp.

Entry to the event will be free of charge.