Suffolk Lord attacks ‘revolting’ cereals amid warning obesity is ‘bigger than Covid-19’
PUBLISHED: 11:39 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 15 July 2020
A Suffolk Lord has warned that obesity “is the biggest epidemic we have – bigger and probably more important than Covid-19”.
Lord Marlesford partly blamed the rise of the problems on manufactured cereals, saying he would “encourage the beating of obesity by the sensible eating of natural foods”.
During a speech in the House of Lords, he said: “This is absolutely a matter of better eating and eating more natural foods.
“I am not a vegetarian, but I believe that the simpler the food we eat is, the better.
“One of the great changes was when people stopped having porridge for breakfast.”
While he says lots of cereals introduced subsequently were “very delicious”, he added that many “soon became adulterated with far too much sugar and salt”.
He said some were “quite revolting” - and added: “We must recognise that healthy eating is very important and the key to it is getting the consumer and the producer close together and making as many consumers as possible into producers.”
