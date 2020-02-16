E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Legend of the Ring Quest at Anglo Saxon village

PUBLISHED: 12:02 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 16 February 2020

Orcs at West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There was magic afoot in the Shire of Suffolk as families joined orcs, elves and other mystical beings on a Ring Quest at West Stow Anglo Saxon village.

Elven Princess Eleandril and the Orcs at West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElven Princess Eleandril and the Orcs at West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The village, near Bury St Edmunds, held its annual Middle Earth-themed trail where they encountered heroes and villains of the JRR Tolkien legend, working their way through questions and challenges to ultimately destroy the all-powerful magic ring.

Heritage officer Glynis Baxter said: "It's a very popular event, especially with families. You would think that now all the films have been made people would lose interest in doing this sort of thing but it's as popular as ever. People just seem to like the idea of being able to get out and about and exploring a magical world.

"Tolkien was an Anglo-Saxon professor and the Anglo-Saxon world is essentially what Middle Earth was based on."

Milly Howard meeting an Orc at the Ring Quest event at West Stow Anglo Saxon village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMilly Howard meeting an Orc at the Ring Quest event at West Stow Anglo Saxon village Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ring Quest runs until Sunday February 23. For more information go to the West Stow website.

