Legend of the Ring Quest at Anglo Saxon village
PUBLISHED: 12:02 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 16 February 2020
Archant
There was magic afoot in the Shire of Suffolk as families joined orcs, elves and other mystical beings on a Ring Quest at West Stow Anglo Saxon village.
The village, near Bury St Edmunds, held its annual Middle Earth-themed trail where they encountered heroes and villains of the JRR Tolkien legend, working their way through questions and challenges to ultimately destroy the all-powerful magic ring.
Heritage officer Glynis Baxter said: "It's a very popular event, especially with families. You would think that now all the films have been made people would lose interest in doing this sort of thing but it's as popular as ever. People just seem to like the idea of being able to get out and about and exploring a magical world.
"Tolkien was an Anglo-Saxon professor and the Anglo-Saxon world is essentially what Middle Earth was based on."
Ring Quest runs until Sunday February 23. For more information go to the West Stow website.