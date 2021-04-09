News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lord Tollemache pays tribute to 'good and dear friend' Prince Philip

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:40 PM April 9, 2021   
eadt news west - dave gooderham/russell claydon The Queen visits Bury St Edmunds for a Maunday T

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Tollemache in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

The former Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lord Tollemache, has paid tribute to his long-time friend Prince Philip following his death.

Lord Tollemache, who lives at Helmingham Hall, near Debenham, said the Duke of Edinburgh would be "so well remembered" for his service to the country.

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years, died on Friday morning, aged 99.

Lord Tollemache said: "I am deeply, deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"He was a good and dear friend for the last 60 years. It is particularly important at this time to thank him for his unwavering support of the Queen - her rock - and also his extraordinary work for the Duke Of Edinburgh's award, which has given so much encouragement to the lives of tens of thousands of young people.

"For that he will be so well remembered, and thanked for the years of support which he has given to so many.

"I know I will be one of many here in Suffolk who would wish to pray for the Queen, who has lost her husband of over 70 years, and all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren."

