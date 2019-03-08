Woman tried to take cannabis into jail

A woman who tried to take cannabis into a Suffolk prison will be sentenced in October after a psychological report has been prepared on her.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (August 20) was Lorna Eastwood, 19, of Magdalen Street, Colchester, who admitted conveying cannabis into HMP Highpoint on February 17 this year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until October 4 to allow a psychological report and a pre-sentence report to be prepared on her.

Judge David Pugh said the psychological report would consider whether or not the defendant was particularly vulnerable to pressure it was said she was under when she committed the offence.

"I'm not here to add to your anxiety over these proceedings but courts higher than the crown court have said immediate custody is normally appropriate for this type of offence.

"I want to give every opportunity for information to be provided to this court which might result in a different outcome. Please don't go away thinking I've given any indication as to the likely outcome," said the judge.