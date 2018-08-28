Delays on the A14 near Nacton after lorry goes over the central reservation
PUBLISHED: 18:53 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 23 November 2018
Drivers are reporting delays in and around Ipswich this evening after a collision between a car and a lorry.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called to the scene shortly before 6pm this evening to the A14 eastbound at Nacton.
They said that a HGV had gone over the central reservation.
Recovery has no arrived on the scene for the HGV.
Police remain at the scene.