Delays on the A14 near Nacton after lorry goes over the central reservation

PUBLISHED: 18:53 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 23 November 2018

Drivers are reporting delays on the A14 at Nacton this evening Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers are reporting delays on the A14 at Nacton this evening Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers are reporting delays in and around Ipswich this evening after a collision between a car and a lorry.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called to the scene shortly before 6pm this evening to the A14 eastbound at Nacton.

They said that a HGV had gone over the central reservation.

Recovery has no arrived on the scene for the HGV.

Police remain at the scene.

