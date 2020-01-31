Lorry crash shuts busy road both ways

Clacton Road is shut both ways Picture: DUANE HOWARD DUANE HOWARD

An accident involving two lorries has shut a busy road near Manningtree in both directions.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in Clacton Road (the B1035) between Horsley Cross and Steam Mill Road, having been called shortly after 3pm.

Pictures have since emerged of the collision, showing that one of the lorries has gone into a bush.

Witnesses reported the crash also involved a roadsweeper, which has since been recovered from the scene.

It is not thought that anyone was seriously hurt in the collision.

The road is shut to help officers clear the scene.