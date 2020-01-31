E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry crash shuts busy road both ways

PUBLISHED: 18:21 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 31 January 2020

Clacton Road is shut both ways Picture: DUANE HOWARD

Clacton Road is shut both ways Picture: DUANE HOWARD

DUANE HOWARD

An accident involving two lorries has shut a busy road near Manningtree in both directions.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene in Clacton Road (the B1035) between Horsley Cross and Steam Mill Road, having been called shortly after 3pm.

Pictures have since emerged of the collision, showing that one of the lorries has gone into a bush.

Witnesses reported the crash also involved a roadsweeper, which has since been recovered from the scene.

It is not thought that anyone was seriously hurt in the collision.

The road is shut to help officers clear the scene.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry crash shuts busy road both ways

Clacton Road is shut both ways Picture: DUANE HOWARD

Woman airlifted to hospital after serious bus and lorry crash

A woman in her 80s has been flown to hospital after a crash involving a bus, lorry and a car Picture: PC TOM RAES

Pedestrian killed in A14 crash was wearing hospital gown, says first-aider

First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of an A14 fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH

The true story of Maria Marten’s murder at the Red Barn

The Ballad of Maria Marten, by Beth Flintoff, Eastern Angles' exploration of the life of Maria Marten and her murder in the Red Barn. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Deadline Day Live: All the latest Ipswich Town transfer news with striker linked, former Blues on the move and one loan exit

Transfer deadline day is likely to be a quiet one for Ipswich Town
Drive 24