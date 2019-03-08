E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 28 October 2019

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

DALEY BIEDUL

A lorry has become stuck in a ditch down a single track lane blocking the entire road.

Cars had to turn around after the lorry became stuck in a ditch up Hook Lane in Hadleigh. Picture: DALEY BIEDULCars had to turn around after the lorry became stuck in a ditch up Hook Lane in Hadleigh. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Hook Lane, just past Hadleigh high street, has a 7.5 tonne weight limit and runs underneath a disused railway bridge.

Residents alerted each other via social media at 2.30pm to say that the road was completely blocked due to the vehicle getting stuck in the ditch.

Several raised concerns that not only did the road have a weight limit, but that the bridge ahead of the incident was unsuitable for the vehicle.

The bridge has a 10'6" height restriction which means the lorry may well have got stuck even if it had reached the bridge.

Hadleigh residents had reported the incident on social media and several people commented concerned that the lorry driver may have been following directions.

One said: "Apparently according to one of the locals, the driver followed his satnav."

Another said: "I'm a driver myself. I also follow my satnav, although if the road looks unsuitable then I don't go down it, simple."

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police confirmed that they had been called at 1.55pm this afternoon by the driver of the vehicle.

They also confirmed that recovery has been arranged but could not say whether or not the lorry had been removed yet.

