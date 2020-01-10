Updated
A1120 cleared after lorry and car crash
Suffolk police were called at 7.20am to reports of a collision on one of the main rural roads across Suffolk.
The incident happened by Pettaugh and whilst the road was temporarily blocked by cars police have confirmed that it was cleared at 9.23am.
The driver of the blue Toyota Corolla has sustained a minor leg injury and the lorry driver was not injured.