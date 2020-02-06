E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

PUBLISHED: 16:13 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 06 February 2020

A lorry and car have collided on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry and car have collided on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A140 in Suffolk has been closed after a crash between a lorry and a car prompted a massive emergency response.

The air ambulance is currently on the scene of the incident at Little Stonham, where the lorry is said to be overturned.

Suffolk police were called just before 3.30pm, while three fire engines have been called to the scene from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell.

It has been confirmed that people from both vehicles involved in the accident have sustained injuries, although the extent of them is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service wascalled at 3.22pm, sending two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance landed at the scene at 3.50pm and emergency crews have remained at the scene.

Heavy traffic is already building up for miles on the A140, causing traffic chaos.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

A lorry and car have collided on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK
Drive 24