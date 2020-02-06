Breaking

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

A lorry and car have collided on the A140 at Little Stonham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A140 in Suffolk has been closed after a crash between a lorry and a car prompted a massive emergency response.

Delays to be expected on #A140 due to serious RTC between two vehicles at #LittleStonham - police on scene and road likely to be closed for sometime - shut at jct A1120. Motorists are asked to please be patient and look for alternative routes. Thank-you — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 6, 2020

The air ambulance is currently on the scene of the incident at Little Stonham, where the lorry is said to be overturned.

Suffolk police were called just before 3.30pm, while three fire engines have been called to the scene from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell.

It has been confirmed that people from both vehicles involved in the accident have sustained injuries, although the extent of them is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service wascalled at 3.22pm, sending two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance landed at the scene at 3.50pm and emergency crews have remained at the scene.

Heavy traffic is already building up for miles on the A140, causing traffic chaos.