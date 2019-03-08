Lorry and car crash on A140
PUBLISHED: 11:10 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 29 August 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A car and a lorry have crashed on a major road in Suffolk, temporarily blocking the road.
Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of a collision on the A140 about 8.57am today,
The vehicles collided close to The Crossroads, causing congestion just before Eye.
Arriving at the scene, officers found other cars stopped close to the crash, which was obstructing the northbound carriageway.
The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene as a precautionary measure, a spokesman for the police said. The ambulance service has been approached for comment.
The road was clear by 10.02am.