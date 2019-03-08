Lorry and car crash on A140

The crash between the car and the lorry happened about 8.57am on the A140 in the north of Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car and a lorry have crashed on a major road in Suffolk, temporarily blocking the road.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of a collision on the A140 about 8.57am today,

The vehicles collided close to The Crossroads, causing congestion just before Eye.

Arriving at the scene, officers found other cars stopped close to the crash, which was obstructing the northbound carriageway.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene as a precautionary measure, a spokesman for the police said. The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

The road was clear by 10.02am.