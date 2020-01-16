E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road blocked after crash between lorry and car

PUBLISHED: 17:04 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 16 January 2020

The crash took place on the A143 at Great Barton, near The Banbury Arms pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are experiencing huge delays on the A143 after a collision between a lorry and a car has blocked the road near Great Barton.

Police were called to the crash in Ixworth Road, Great Barton, at around 2.40pm today.

A spokesman said: "The crash involved a lorry and a car in Ixworth Road, near The Bunbury Arms pub.

"The road is currently blocked and traffic is reported in the area."

The ambulance service has also been called to attend, but no injuries are confirmed at this time.

A police spokesman confirmed that everyone involved is reported to be conscious and breathing.

Recovery is on route to the scene.

The AA route map says there are severe delays of 21 minutes and an average speed of 5mph.

