Firefighters have extinguished a lorry fire on the western side of Sudbury.

Fire crews from Long Melford and Sudbury were called out at 12.10pm to tackle the incident in Northern Road.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze.

The incident happened outside Enterprise Rent-a-car. A stop to the incident was called at 12.47pm. Currently, the cause of the lorry fire is currently unknown.