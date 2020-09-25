Gas-filled lorry crashes into gates to Greene King brewery

Police were called to the Greene King brewery in Bury St Edmunds before setting up a road closure Picture SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A lorry has crashed into gates at Bury St Edmunds’ Greene King brewery, prompting a large emergency service response.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.54am on Friday after receiving reports of a collision in Westgate Street.

Police were also called to the scene, with a spokesman confirming the lorry was transporting carbon dioxide.

Seven fire crews, from Bury St Edmunds, Woodbridge, Haverhill and Newmarket, were called to the scene.

Police put in place a closure in Churchgate Street and Westgate Street and urged both pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.